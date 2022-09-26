As a legislator, I know that the people in this community sent me to Frankfort to pass legislation that improves the lives of citizens across the Commonwealth. We have a job to do and we approach every legislative session knowing that, but our work is not finished until our laws are implemented across the board. This week we received an update on legislation passed earlier this year that is simply not being carried out like intended and Kentucky children are suffering as a result. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) has failed to implement one part of one of the most important laws we passed this past legislative session, SB 8. Sadly though this is not the first time CHFS has failed to make the implementation of the policies we pass a priority, which has contributed to the creation of a task force currently studying the cabinet and its work.

In this month’s meeting of the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee officials from CHFS testified in front of legislators about the implementation of SB 8. One part of the legislation was the update the Medicaid reimbursement rates for child advocacy centers, which has not been updated in more than 20 years. Children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are community-based organizations that specialize in services to help children who are victims of abuse and neglect. They are historically a tremendous partner in our work in this area.

