As a legislator, I know that the people in this community sent me to Frankfort to pass legislation that improves the lives of citizens across the Commonwealth. We have a job to do and we approach every legislative session knowing that, but our work is not finished until our laws are implemented across the board. This week we received an update on legislation passed earlier this year that is simply not being carried out like intended and Kentucky children are suffering as a result. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) has failed to implement one part of one of the most important laws we passed this past legislative session, SB 8. Sadly though this is not the first time CHFS has failed to make the implementation of the policies we pass a priority, which has contributed to the creation of a task force currently studying the cabinet and its work.
In this month’s meeting of the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee officials from CHFS testified in front of legislators about the implementation of SB 8. One part of the legislation was the update the Medicaid reimbursement rates for child advocacy centers, which has not been updated in more than 20 years. Children’s advocacy centers (CACs) are community-based organizations that specialize in services to help children who are victims of abuse and neglect. They are historically a tremendous partner in our work in this area.
Currently the rate of reimbursement is $538 per medical exam, but as of today the cost of a medical exam at these centers is $2,174. CHFS was urged in a 2021 meeting to update their reimbursement rates, but they failed to do so. Instead, Senator Julie Raque Adams included a requirement to update the rates in SB 8. The General Assembly passed this law in the 2022 session, and it was signed into law by Governor Beshear on April 1, 2022. This legislation included an emergency clause, meaning all changes were to take effect immediately, but as of today this crucial piece has not been carried out.
This issue is also frustrating because the measure appears to have the Governor’s support. He even held a ceremonial bill signing — two months after it became law - at a child advocacy center in Louisville. So, with the Governor and the legislative branch urging the cabinet to implement this law, why has it not been done? They have had months to address any issues and implement SB 8 and have not done it yet, and the cabinet had also received these recommendations even before the passage of the law.
Kentucky ranks as one of the highest states in the nation for child maltreatment, so it is crucial we do what we can to improve the lives of Kentucky’s children. The bottom line is our children deserve better, but they cannot get this unless the cabinet implements the laws we pass. Improving child welfare has been at the forefront of the issues we are heading up in Frankfort, so it is important that once the law is passed, it is carried out. We will continue to pass child welfare legislation, but if the cabinet does not implement our laws, the hard work of everyone advocating, writing, and passing this legislation is a moot point. There should be no more discussing but doing. It is crucial the cabinet updates reimbursement rates so these advocacy centers can continue to serve Kentucky’s children.
As always, feel free to contact me with any questions or issues. I can be reached here at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also email me at Phillip.Pratt@LRC.KY.GOV. If you would like more information about any committees or legislative actions, you can visit the Legislative Research Commission website at legislature.ky.gov.
PHILLIP PRATT represents the 62nd House District which includes parts of Scott County.
