After an extremely busy and productive 30-day legislative session, the 2021 Regular Session adjourned “sine die” at just a few minutes shy of midnight on Tuesday, March 30. Sine die is a Latin term that essentially means “without assigning a day for a further meeting or hearing.” While this is a short session, our agenda more closely resembled that of a 60-day session, but I am pleased with the work we did for our Commonwealth and plan to spend the next few weeks reviewing some of the bills we passed into law this year. While I generally believe less is more when it comes to government, we can use the legislature’s authority as the law-making body to adopt policies that reflect the priorities and values of our people.
Because of the infusion of federal funds through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) in March, this session presented the legislature with a unique, once in a lifetime opportunity to invest $2.6 billion into our state. Of that amount, $2.4 billion is to be dedicated to infrastructure projects, direct aid and other limited uses. The remaining $185 million must be spent on capital projects “directly enabling work, education and health monitoring” in response to the pandemic.
In addition to holding sole authority for making laws, the legislature also holds the responsibility for raising revenue and spending state dollars. Ultimately, this means that allocating ARPA funds falls under our authority. We are committed to crafting good, long term public policy. The investments we made this session with American Rescue Plan Act funds reflect this philosophy and future allocations will as well. This session we allocated $1.36 billion in federal money to invest in the long-term sustainability of our unemployment insurance program, expanding broadband, and upgrading decaying or inadequate infrastructure.
After a great deal of consideration and discussion, the legislature allocated approximately $1.36 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the 2021 Regular Session.
In addition to the ARPA funds, the House and Senate made strategic investments in other areas of our state with general fund dollars, including:
— $140 million in additional funding for kindergarten, freeing districts up to invest in remedial programs, as well as focus on improving reading and math comprehension.
— $10 million for a new TIF district for West Louisville.
— $20 million for rural hospitals through a revolving loan program.
— $75 million towards the construction of vocational education facilities.
There are no frills in how we spent money this session. Frankly, there should not be as every dollar we spend — both federal and state money — comes out of the pockets of taxpayers. I expect us to continue to be intentional and strategic and seek input as we consider the next step. We know that there will be a rush to appropriate the remaining money but we have the opportunity and obligation to contemplate policies that will benefit Kentuckians for generations.
PHILLIP PRATT represents the 62nd House District.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.