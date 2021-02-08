The annual legislative breakfast is just one of the many notable public services provided by the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce.
Each year, about this time, all four of Scott County’s legislative representatives — Sen. Damon Thayer and state representatives Phillip Pratt, Mark Hart and Savannah Maddox — are invited to meet with chamber members, mostly business leaders, and answer questions.
To the legislators’ credit, the attendance is almost always 100 percent and they have always been gracious with their time and straightforward with their answers. The breakfast is typically held midway through the session of the General Assembly, so the topics are always timely.
This year, due to pandemic restrictions, the meeting was held via Zoom, and the questions were submitted beforehand by members and presented by moderator John Cooper.
All of Scott County’s representatives are Republicans, so it should not be a surprise they are almost unanimous in how they feel about each issue.
One topic that garnered attention was Gov. Andy Beshear’s response to the pandemic, and specifically the economic shutdown. The legislators universally agreed Beshear mishandled the event, Thayer even used the word, “bungled.”
The most common complaint among our legislators is that Beshear failed to include legislative leaders in the decision making.
They are right.
While we had heard about the deadly virus for weeks, if not months as it moved across Europe before it struck Kentucky in early March, there was little if any local preparation before the first case was reported in neighboring Harrison County. In fairness, Beshear did not take office until the prior January and his predecessor was hardly supportive or cooperative during the transition. Let’s also remember Beshear is a Democrat, and his predecessor is a Republican.
So, when the first case was reported, actions were made quickly. And there is little doubt Beshear fumbled a few decisions along the way — such as sending state troopers to a church to ensure its in-person services were closed — but the pandemic is also unprecedented.
Misjudgments made during the first few days or even first couple of weeks are somewhat understandable, but as soon as possible the governor should have brought the leaders of the House and Senate together to discuss how to address the pandemic. Given the partisan divide, it is unlikely a consensus would have been reached, but no doubt the magnitude of the event warranted the state’s leadership to come together to determine what steps might be necessary.
At one point during the legislative breakfast on Saturday, Thayer singled out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a model on how the pandemic should have been handled by a governor. DeSantis is a Republican and a close look at Florida’s COVID-19 numbers is hardly inspiring or encouraging.
We agree Beshear could and should have done more to bring the legislative leadership into his decision circle during this crisis. Perhaps something between the sometimes overreaction of Beshear and practical inaction of DeSantis would have been preferred by all.
But given the choice between DeSantis and Beshear and their state’s results, we tend to believe most people would pick the Kentucky model.
