On Monday Dec. 19, 2022 I attended a Public Pension Oversight Board (PPOB) meeting in Frankfort.
You can watch and listen to Senator Damon Thayer’s comments.
“Chairman McDaniel is not here today so I’m going to fill in for him as the grim reaper (a notable gleeful giggle) and probably put an end to this conversation and say we are not opening the budget in 2023.
Thank you, Mr. Chairman Merry Christmas, everyone.”
The adults in the room were gathered to discuss a proposed one-time Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for members of the state government pension plan. Members have not had a COLA since 2012. There are 1,354 members of the Kentucky Public Pension Authority (KPPA) who live in Scott County. The cost of living over the past 10 years has increased 30% which means there are many retirees in Scott County who are struggling, Grinch Thayer. There are over 114,000 state government retirees who live in the Commonwealth.
The Legislature can “open the budget” to consider a bill to help retirees and should. One can contact the Grinch at Damon.Thayer@lrc.ky.gov or perhaps Senate President Robert Stivers at Robert.Stivers@lrc.ky.gov. Ask that the Legislature “open the budget” and allow our legislators to consider this proposed one-time COLA.
