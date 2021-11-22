Life may not be perfect in Scott County, but we live in inarguably one of the most blessed communities on Earth.
We have people and organizations that care, plentiful jobs, a beautiful community with a good mix of historic and new buildings, schools and teachers that are extraordinary and other blessings too many to list here.
But we also live in a time in which people argue over things like masks and how to battle a global pandemic, partisan politics with no wiggle room for compromise or even a civil conversation, the cost of everything is increasing and other challenges such as racism and the drug epidemic confront us daily.
So, maybe it is time to celebrate Thanksgiving. A true Thanksgiving.
Below is copied from a column presented by Dr. Glenn Mollette, a Georgetown College graduate, and author.
“In November 1621, after the Pilgrims’ first corn harvest proved successful, Gov. William Bradford organized a celebratory feast and invited a group of the fledgling colony’s native American allies, including the Wampanoag chief Massasoit. Now remembered as America’s “first Thanksgiving” — although the Pilgrims themselves may not have used the term at the time — the festival lasted for three days.
That first brutal winter, most of the colonists remained on board the Mayflower ship, where they suffered from exposure, scurvy and outbreaks of contagious disease. Only half of the Mayflower’s original passengers and crew lived to see their first New England spring. In March, the remaining settlers moved ashore, where they received an astonishing visit from a member of the Abenaki tribe who greeted them in English.
Several days later, he returned with another Native American, Squanto. Squanto taught the Pilgrims, weakened by malnutrition and illness, how to cultivate corn, extract sap from maple trees, catch fish in the rivers and avoid poisonous plants. He also helped the settlers forge an alliance with the Wampanoag, a local tribe, which would endure for more than 50 years and tragically remains one of the sole examples of harmony between European colonists and Native Americans. (from History.com).”
The early settlers who came to America suffered hardships that few Americans can comprehend. In the midst of so much death, sickness and starvation they found a way to stop and express gratitude. The friendship and humanitarian aid given to them by native Americans stand out as to what really makes America great.
We all need to learn from the first Thanksgiving. This year maybe we all could take time to be grateful, and do something to help each other.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.