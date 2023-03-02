As a conservative Republican, I am disappointed in Senator Damon Thayer’s recent efforts to make city council and school board races partisan. It seems as though Thayer’s obsession with party politics has blinded him to the fact that such a move would be detrimental to our local communities.
The last thing we need is more politics in our schools and neighborhoods. By making these races partisan, we would be introducing the divisive and toxic rhetoric that has become all too familiar in national politics. It would be a huge mistake to bring this same level of partisan bickering to our local elections.
Furthermore, Thayer’s efforts would undermine the very nature of local government. City council and school board members should be accountable to the people they serve, not to a political party. The issues that these officials face are often complex and nuanced, and should be addressed in a nonpartisan manner. The last thing we need is elected officials who are more concerned with pleasing their party than serving their constituents.
Senator Thayer’s insistence on making these races partisan is not only misguided, but also disrespectful to the intelligence of voters. We are perfectly capable of evaluating candidates based on their experience, qualifications, and positions on the issues. We don’t need a political party to tell us how to vote.
Georgetown may be rapidly growing, but we are still small enough to know the people on the ballot. Anyone who would want to inject partisan politics as a way to “know who to vote for” is either new to the community or incredibly lazy in their civic life.
Thayer’s efforts to politicize everything are becoming tiresome. We need elected officials who are willing to put the interests of their constituents above party politics. Let’s keep our local elections nonpartisan, and focus on the issues that really matter to our communities.
