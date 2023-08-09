I’m excited to once again be able to join Kentucky residents for the Kentucky State Fair, Aug. 17-27 at the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. It’s the residents of Kentucky who make it special each year. And I can’t wait to see you again.

It’s my favorite time of the year. Why? Because it’s the best showcase for Kentucky agriculture. It’s been called “agriculture’s family reunion.” The state fair represents a chance to experience some of the sights (and smells) of Kentucky agriculture.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.