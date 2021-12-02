The Scott County Humane Society is hoping to build an Adoption Center.
Elsewhere in this edition is information about the Humane Society and one of its volunteers, Connie Morse. The organization has done wonders for this community for years, but now it needs more space to continue its services, and to improve its visibility within the community.
The Humane Society has purchased a 4.5-acre lot on Lexington Road. Now the volunteers hope to build a 5,000 sq. ft. adopter center that will provide space to quarantine and house adoptable dogs and cats, an area for adoption meet and greets, education programs, dog wash and grooming area, laundry room and some office and storage space.
The estimated cost of the adoption center is $675,000.
There are a number of ways to contribute. Some are large, including naming rights for the adoption center, and some are small including purchasing a brick.
But every donation moves the Humane Society closer to its goal.
Donations can be made online at www.sc4paws.org, New Adoption Facility. Make your check payable to SCHS, P.O. Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324 and note “New Adoption Center” in the check’s memo line. All donations are tax deductible.
With a little help, we can provide a lifetime of love and care for a homeless animal in our community.
