This election has shown the chasms that are within the U.S. and how different are the priorities among various segments of society.
The partisanship we see playing out among the political parties only adds to that divide, and instead of moving us forward seems to only add to the separations.
In Kentucky, Republicans could gain as many as 10 or 11 seats in the House and could gain a seat or two in he Senate. That will give the GOP a supermajority going into next year’s session.
Instead of celebrating the opportunity to help Kentucky, some Republicans, including our own Sen. Damon Thayer, took to social media to gloat and add to the partisan rancor of which many of us are growing weary.
“@GovAndyBeshear and his lockdown were on the ballot last night. Both lost. Total repudiation. Looking forward to #kyga21.”
Thayer’s logic completely contradicts what has happened on the national stage in the presidential rancor.
Whether you agree with Beshear and the public health experts or not, certainly most of us can agree COVID-19 is a scourge, and any actions taken to minimize its impact should be applauded rather than ignored or criticized. In our own community, 22 people have died from this illness and countless others have suffered from the virus — and the experts say the worst may lie before us.
Beshear’s actions were not unlike those taken by many other leaders throughout the nation and the world when dealing with a pandemic unlike anything most of us have ever seen. How can you fault any leader who is attempting to protect those among us who cannot protect themselves?
No business wants to be shut down, but no one wants to contact the virus either, and in fairness, it seems Beshear has tempered his efforts battling the virus, while also keeping as much of the economy open as possible.
This isn’t meant to be a defense of Beshear, but rather a plea for our leaders to quit putting political party ahead of state or nation and its citizens. Not everything is a fight — we believe there is common ground between the two parties that can benefit us all. A shining example in Kentucky is the bipartisan agreement that changed and, in our opinion, improved the election process we recently experienced.
And perhaps this election was less a “total repudiation” than the Republicans simply had better candidates this time around. But once elected, maybe it is time to just be a Kentuckian or an American. Can we forget the “blue “ states and the “red” states rhetoric and just respect and honor the United States?
Yes, the GOP is in control of Kentucky’s General Assembly, and with that comes great responsibility. But it should also come with just a dash of humility and humanity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.