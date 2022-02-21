To the Editor,
As we approach the halfway point of the 60-day legislative session, the House voted overwhelmingly for two COVID-related bills.
House Bill 56 would grant in-the-line-of-duty death benefits to the family of any first responder who dies because of the virus, while House Bill 69 would re-affirm and extend a 2020 executive order from Governor Beshear that presumes anyone from a specific list of frontline and essential-support professions got infected while working, if they test positive.
We proudly support both bills and believe they should quickly become law. However, they could and should have gone much further. One glaring omission from the legislation is teachers and other school workers, despite the fact that dozens of them have died from COVID since the pandemic began nearly two years ago.
The first responders and essential workers who have continued to be brave and care for us deserve to be taken care of for their commitment to our health and safety. As we head toward the second half of the legislative session, we hope you’ll join us in thanking those who have taken care of us.
We are committed to Kentucky and Kentuckians. We’re fighting for you. And we ask you take a minute to contribute towards our efforts to fund our candidates who are taking on the fight for all of us across Kentucky.
Joni Jenkins
Kentucky House Democratic Caucus
