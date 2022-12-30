As I was pondering the words to use in this next letter to the editor I realized that to my surprise more people thought the same way about the recent mayors race for the City of Georgetown as I did. I hope I find some who believe in the same concept of changing the form of government for the city of Georgetown. As our new council is being sworn in we have an opportunity for the first time in many, many years here in our community to create change.
Hopefully with a newly elected city council we have the ability to change the city council from a city at large to a district form of city council.
A council at large means all members could live in one area such as cherry Blossom Subdivision, a council with districts means the city would be broken into equal sections with each section being represented.
In the past the city council members wouldn’t vote to change to districts, bu with pressure from the voters we can achieve this important change!
As for those who voted for change for the future of our community, continue to stay involved by asking the newly elected City council members two vote for Districts now! Before they are persuaded by the re-elected members of the old council who wouldn’t vote for districting. For the sake of our children please don’t stop until this very important change has been realized.
Concerned Grandfather,
J.R. Williamson
Is all electric realistic?
To the Editor,
During our extreme weather conditions recently, KU announced rolling blackouts and asked citizens to turn off Christmas lights. If Christmas lights strain our current power grid, how will we power all electric cars and equipment in the coming years? These vehicles use much more voltage than Christmas lights. Is going all electric realistic?
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.