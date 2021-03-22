One of the rewards of writing this column is to have someone say they have read it and enjoyed it. That happened this week as a lady said how much she enjoyed a recent column that mentioned three teachers I had in school. She said her deceased husband had talked about them a lot in years past and how much they meant to him. I had another friend who said he liked those philosophical statements that I had gathered over the years, and he brought me a list of some of his favorite sayings he had collected. For this week’s column I will share a few of them with you.
Depression is an illness that affects so many. To the person battling that nightmare, remember, one must first believe in one’s own worth. It was Eleanor Roosevelt who said, “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” And the famous boxing champion Sugar Ray Robinson added, “To be a champion, you have to believe in yourself when nobody else will.” To the person fighting this almost endless battle remember, standing your ground is progress if you’re battling a hurricane. More importantly, however is to know, “God didn’t make any junk.”
Have you ever heard the saying, “I want results not excuses”? I had a friend years ago that was badly crippled as a result of polio. It seemed he had every reason to make excuses, but he never did. He had a difficult time just walking with a crutch in each hand. He would never call it a handicap. On occasions he would fall. It was he who said, “Do not judge one on the reason for his fall; instead on the determination to rise, for then you measure true character.” And it was the famous Green Bay football Coach Vince Lombardi that added, “It’s not whether you get knocked down. It’s whether you get up again.” Maybe it was best said by these words.” The only disability in life is a bad attitude.”
Here are some excellent words for the politician, too. “Be careful what you promise; some voter might remember.” And, also, remember “Promises might get you friends, but it is performance that keeps them.” The politician must also learn to have patience when tough decisions need to be made. These few words of wisdom might help, “Never test the depth of water with both feet.” And when the going gets rough, it is helpful to know, “Tough times never last, but tough people do.”
To those who are trying to find their purpose in life, here are some words to ponder. Believing in yourself is essential in being successful. It was Mahatma Gandhi who said, “Man often becomes what he believes himself to be. If I keep on saying to myself that I cannot do a certain thing, it is possible I may end by really becoming incapable of doing it. On the contrary, if I shall have the belief that I can do it, I shall surely acquire the capacity to do it, even if I may not have had it at the beginning.”
And finally, there are those who refuse to take risks, but sit on the sidelines to criticize those who might try and fall short. Theodore Roosevelt had these words for them, “Far better it is to dare mighty things, to win glorious triumphs even though checked by failure, than to take rank with those poor spirits who neither enjoy much nor suffer much because they live in the gray twilight that knows not victory nor defeat.” Abraham Lincoln lost eight elections, twice failed in business and suffered a nervous breakdown. He could have quit many times, but he didn’t. And because he didn’t, he became one of the greatest presidents in the history of our country. The message to those searching for their purpose in life is simply this. Don’t be afraid to take risks and never give up. Never ever give up.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
