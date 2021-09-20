As I have gotten older and now have grandchildren, I often think about their future. I want it to be the best. I don’t want them to struggle. And I know we all try hard to make things better, but sometimes I wonder if we don’t make things worse. There are some things that Father Time has taught me that I would like my grandchildren to know. Let me share a few of these things with you.
I would like my grandchildren to know what it is like to get a black eye for fighting for something they really believed in. When my generation was young, we fought with our siblings, but let someone else challenge them, and they had better be ready to defend themselves. And under no circumstances would you dare call our parents a name.
I would like for them to know how to spend a rainy day cutting out paper dolls and dressing them in evening dresses or party clothes. And, yes, boys should learn too. And your sister would never call you a sissy if you played with her all afternoon.
I would like for my grandsons to know how to spend an afternoon hunting rabbits or tracking them on a cold winter morning through a fresh fallen snow. I would like for them to learn the thrill of bagging their first rabbit, cleaning it, and then feeling the pride that comes at supper time as they share this delicacy along with hot biscuits and gravy.
Instead of using a computer or cell phone to talk with their friends, I would like for my grandchildren to learn how to take two tin cans and a long string and make their own walkie-talkie.
I would like for these youngsters to know how good snow cream tasted. They would need to know how to gather a dishpan full of fresh fallen snow, add milk and sugar and a touch of vanilla, and enjoy this rare treat. They should know how to pop corn on top of a stove in a skillet with a little bacon grease. If they learned these lessons, maybe there would be more meals at home and conversations around the table.
I hope they would learn what a spanking is like if they talk back to their mother. And I wish they would know what Ivory soap tastes like if they said a bad word. I think they should know you don’t get a new car when you turn sixteen. And they should know how to wash dishes and make their own bed. They should even know how to carry out the garbage.
I hope they learn how to dig fishing worms under a cow pile and how to pick the best fork in a tree for a homemade slingshot. I want them to know what a tumblebug is and to know there really is such a thing as a “snake doctor.” They should even see a litter of puppies being born, and I think it would be important if they experienced the sadness of putting the old dog to sleep.
I know things are different now, and their schedules are filled with organized sports and other forms of entertainment. Yes, I know how important all this is, but I still hope they can find the time to sit in the back yard for a few minutes with grandpa and grandma and talk about the good old days. And, perhaps most of all, I wish they would learn to call and say, “Granddaddy, would you have time to take me fishing tonight after supper?”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.