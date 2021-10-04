Abraham Lincoln was, perhaps, the most quoted President in our history. His jokes were legendary, and his wit was unsurpassed by anyone of his time, before or since. His quotes were timely in our nation’s most trying time in its young history. As our nation was divided over slavery, he said, ‘Whenever I hear anyone arguing for slavery, I feel a strong impulse to see it tried on him personally.” And in another speech, he added, “If slavery is not wrong, nothing is wrong.”
Lincoln’s quotes, however, were not just timely in his generation, but many ring true today. Let me share just a few that are among my favorites. “When you have an elephant by the leg and he’s trying to run away, it’s best to let him run.” This may sound silly, but think about it for just a minute. Sometimes those ideas or policies that we think are right just don’t go anywhere, but yet, we hold on. It happens in families. It happens more often in government, and it even happens in churches. Holding on when all about are opposing can lead to disaster. Today, we would call that bull-headed, but maybe Lincoln said it best, “Let the elephant go.”
Lincoln was considered to be a truthful man, and even earned the nickname “Honest Abe.” “No man has a good enough memory to make a successful liar,” he once said. Today’s version goes something like this, “Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.”
My favorite of all his quotes about lying, however, comes from a time when he was challenged about his own truthfulness. His reply, “I will do the best that I can for as long as I can, and if I am right, the truth will bear me out. And if I am wrong, 10,000 angles swearing I am right will make no difference.” Yeah, this is something we should all remember when we are tempted to maybe tell just a little “white lie.”
Many questioned whether Lincoln was a Christian or an agnostic. It is said, however, that his three favorite readings came from the Constitution, the Farmers Almanac, and the Bible. One of his quotes that we should all heed came when he was questioned about his belief and his stance on slavery. A preacher had just offered a prayer about the Civil War and ended it by saying, “The Lord is on our side.” Then he turned to the President and asked, “Don’t you believe, Mr. President, that the Lord is always on the side of the right?” “I am not concerned about that,” was Lincoln’s answer. “For we know the Lord is always on the side of right. My concern is that I and this nation should be on the Lord’s side.”
Abraham Lincoln went on to add that the generals on the South’s side believed just as strongly as those on the North that God was on their side. It is so easy to think that just because we believe something, that the Lord is on our side. It is more important to know that we are on the Lord’s side. There is a great difference between the two.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
