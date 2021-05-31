This past Sunday was the 103rd American Legion pilgrimage to honor the veterans of WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam. It is believed to be the longest continuous pilgrimage in the United States of America. The group travels across Scott County honoring the veterans who have passed away that served in those wars. The final visit is at the Georgetown Cemetery where a list of the names is read. It is a very long list that takes over an hour to read. Every name, however, is important to someone.
It has been my pleasure to be there for every memorial service for more than a quarter of a century. My heart beats proudly as I hear the name, Joe Lusby Sr., who served in World War I and then, Joe Lusby Jr., a veteran of World War II serving in Japan. Then another of my cousins, Alvin Lusby, who also served in the Second World War. I remember listening as my grandmother read a letter she received from Alvin, which came all the way from Germany. It was a letter he had written as a follow up to one she had sent. I only remember one sentence, but it has always remained a memory. The one sentence was “Thanks, granny, for the green back.” “What is a green back?” I asked. “It’s a dollar bill,” she answered. To a young 20 year old boy thousands of miles from home, I believe that green back let him know that someone back home loved him and that was more than money can buy.
As I listened to more of the names, I thought of those that grew up around my little corner of the world on Second Street. Jerry Shumate, my best friend, had a brother, William Shumate, who served in World War II. His family called him “brother.” Jerry talked about his older brother often and how he was anxious to see him when the war ended. When our service men returned home after the war, “Brother” wasn’t with them. “Killed in action,” was the news they received. William’s name was on the list of names read Sunday.
Then there was my neighbor, Stanley Brooks, from across the street. He served in Korea. His dad stopped me one morning as I returned from my paper route. With tears in his eyes, he told me he had received a letter from the Department of the Army. “Missing in Action. Presumed Dead,” were the words he had read. “I’m not giving up,” he said. I asked about him daily and then one morning, I saw a smile on his face. Before I could even ask, “He is alive, and in a German hospital. He is hurt bad but he will be home soon,” he said. Stanley’s name was also among the hundreds read at the memorial.
There were others from that little corner of the world that made a difference. There was Ansel Cook, an officer in the war. And Gordon Gayle. They both retired and lived their lives out as our neighbors. Mr. Gayle had a hobby of making wooden fishing boats for his friends. He made one for my dad and as a young boy, I fished out of it on many trips with my dad. They were just ordinary people but doing extra ordinary things to save our freedoms.
The list of names goes on and on. I heard the names of some of my former school mates and students. Tarlton Thomas, a fighter pilot, just a few years behind me in school at Garth, who was shot down over Vietnam. His remains were not recovered until several decades later.
Tommy Offutt, a young boy I coached in junior high football returned home but the rigors of war tormented him for years after that. Then there was Barry Southworth, who was the manager of my basketball team when I coached at Georgetown High School. He, too, made it home safely but the scars of war had not only injured his body but he had to struggle with the memories.
There are hundreds of names that go on and on, and each one is special to someone. I recall one time several years ago I noticed a tear running down the cheek of an older lady as a name was read. I placed my hand on her shoulder and no words were spoken. None were needed; just hearing his name meant so much.
Have you ever heard the quote from General Douglas McArthur? About old soldiers? He said, “Old soldiers never die; they just fade away.” That quote comes to my mind every Memorial Day as those names are read at the cemetery. Family and friends, neighbors and students, fade in and out of my memory as I’m sure they do for many others. At the end of military funerals and memorials, there is usually a beautiful, haunting rendition of “Taps” played on a bugle. You know the music, but are you familiar with the words?
I’ll close this article with those words, and maybe you’ll think about them as those who have served fade into and out of your memory. “Day is done, gone the sun, from the shores, from the dales. Safely rest, all is well, God is nigh.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
