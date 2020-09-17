Political posturing right before an election should be expected.
But the speeches and actions during this week’s Georgetown City Council meeting were just a little much.
The council approved raises for all city employees — but most importantly first responders — and ordered the raises be included with the first paycheck in October, BUT the revenue source for those raises will not be available until January, 2021. And this was done just weeks after the council approved a deficit budget balanced with reserve funds. In fairness, two council members voted against the deficit budget, including one who chastised the council for using reserve funds to balance the budget.
Yet, it was a unanimous vote for the raises.
No one disputes the raises are needed, but it is always fascinating how priorities shift and twist as elections near.
But the most disappointing and heart-breaking part of the council meeting was an impassioned speech during comments by council members.
The gathering of homeless in our city was brought up several times during the meeting, but near the end of the meeting one council member talked about the number of homeless throughout Georgetown. Perhaps it was just our interpretation, but the speech expressed no concern for the people who are actually homeless, but instead how they are polluting “our beautiful city.”
The lack of empathy and compassion for those who are actually homeless was, well, painful and heartbreaking.
The implication was that nothing was being done. Well, that’s not true.
First, many churches work diligently to help individuals and families find shelter. Most of these actions are done under the radar with little to no public knowledge, but it happens daily. The AMEN House is providing food to families so they can afford to provide shelter for their families. Organizations such as Transform Scott County and others are seeking solutions regarding a complex issue to which few communities have found an answer.
Scott County Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington has put together an elite task force to look into answers to our community’s growing homeless issues. In fact, plans and preparation is already under way to find shelters when the weather gets cold. For the council’s information, city attorney Devon Golden serves on that task force.
Few people are homeless by choice. Certainly, mental issues are sometimes at play, but many homeless are economically stressed. The pandemic has made matters worse.
But housing in Scott County, and Georgetown in particular can be expensive. Any study on homelessness will tell you relieving homelessness starts with affordable housing, and affordable housing can be hard to find in our “beautiful community.”
Yes, we agree the homeless issue needs to be addressed, but not just because it is an eyesore. Homelessness needs to be addressed because people are suffering, and everyone needs a place to call home — especially families with children.
Covington deserves a pat on the back for taking the initiative to organize the task force, and the task force has already started making significant progress.
Are we doing enough? Obviously not.
But let’s try to find answers for the homeless in our community because we care about our neighbors who are in need, not because they are a blight.
