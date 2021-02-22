Pay attention.
While a lot is going on at the national level, there are quite a few things happening at the local level that will impact your pocketbook, your job, your safety and your future.
This is the third time we have mentioned this but the Kentucky is among 33 states where 165 bills are being pushed by Republicans attacking increased voter access, specifically mail-in ballots. They are doing this under the guise of stopping voter fraud even though there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020. What is especially disappointing is Scott County’s own Sen. Damon Thayer is leading the charge. Instead of advancing ideas that would improve voter participation, these bills aim to reduce access to the polls.
Last year, Georgetown unveiled a study comparing our city’s revenues and expenses to 18 peer cities in Kentucky. Mayor Tom Prather spent much of last January and February discussing the study before the pandemic hit.
Now, a year later Prather appears ready to push forward with several initiatives that will increase revenue (taxes and fees) while correcting salary and manpower shortages in the city’s police and fire departments.
To his credit, Prather has been very transparent, but his plan is ambitious and will eventually impact everybody in one way or another.
On the county, Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington is pushing for countywide broadband coverage. There is no question of the need, but even Covington admits proving broadband coverage will be very expensive.
It is easy to sit back and watch the evening news about the latest in Washington D.C., but it would be wise for everyone to stop and focus a little closer to home.
These are the types of legislation that will affect each of us personally and almost immediately.
Pay attention to your local governments.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.