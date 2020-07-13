To the Editor,
In a recent editorial Editor Scogin highlighted the problems newspapers are facing in today’s uncertain world. Not only competitions but the pandemic is certainly multiplying the problems.
In my lifetime, which numbers more than nine score, I have seen the value of newspapers in the shaping of this nation and most probably the rest of the world. My first memory of the newspaper began as I stood beside my grandfather’s rocking chair as he read the comics to me. Only a few years later I could do this for myself. It was only a matter of time before I realized the news opened up a whole new world of understanding.
Throughout the years newspapers reported about elections, disasters, good happenings such as the first solo flight across the atlantic, deaths of the rich and famous as well as those that occurred locally. Before radio, it was the newspaper that we relied on for our understanding of the world, national and local events. Radio gave us a summary of events and now television with it’s quick roundup of the news it wants us to hear.
My life’s work began after being discharged from the Navy, I became an apprentice printer at a print shop in Lexington. After a few years I became manager and eventually owner of a printing shop in Wilmore, Kentucky.
It was here that I started a newspaper that was eventually sold to the Jessamine Journal. In 1956 I became Associate Editor and Production Manager for the Georgetown News and Times for 20 years.
It was during this time I saw the printing business under go a dramatic change. We went from using lead type for the paper “offset printing.” The printing trade as I knew it went away. Several trades associated with printing also fell by the way side. The News and Times were sold to a large newspaper chain who eventually folded the operation. I am not sure when the present ownership started the News-Graphic but most fortunate for this community, it is here.
It has been said “without knowledge all is lost.” So, please, please, do not let our newspaper go away.
Sidney Hisel
Georgetown
