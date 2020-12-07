To the Editor,
We did as was asked of us — we stayed home, ate pie and went for walk. Family get together’s were by phone and that was fun.
Thank you for putting in the poll — I got a few calls from local friends that loved it but even though 62% felt their pay was enough, no one doubted for a minute that would change; have those “servants of the people” give up their pork pay. I believe Willow Hambrick will be a good council addition.
I wrote a “Thank You” note to Michael Cario for his interesting opinions and said I hope he would continue to share his comments in the News-Graphic and the community. A new voice is always welcome.
There is something that has annoyed me about the court and council members from the days when I attended meetings and talked with them. It appears none of them subscribed to your paper, as in home delivery. They read it, if they read it, at the court or city hall “free.” That included George Lusby. He thought it very odd that I thought he should subscribe to it as supporting community businesses.
It might be interesting to check the list of subscribers and see if any of them actually support our newspaper. If they don’t pay for the paper home delivery, shame on them.
Thanks for listening.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
