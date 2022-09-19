As per a recent story in the Georgetown News Graphic, the Scott County Fiscal Court is currently in negotiations with the department of KY Fish and Wildlife to lease the Scott County Reservoir (approximately 1,300 acres that was purchased as a site for a reservoir that was never permitted/built) for a period of three years with an option to purchase after the short term lease. We would aim for a long term lease (say five years) with a renewal review and no option to buy. If F&W owns the property, we lose all rights, but a lease can be terminated if all agreed upon conditions are not met.
This is important on a local and a regional level since this “recreational” asset has become an important destination for trail riding via horseback and mountain biking (Skullbuster is what the Mountain Bikers call their trails.) The Riders Up Wheels A Rollin club has been the leading volunteer horse group to keep the horse trails open and maintained for over 20 years. They were also instrumental in working with the mountain bikers when they were asking the Scott Fiscal Court for permission to put the Mountain bike trails on the property years ago. There is also some hiking done on both the mountain bike and horse trails. Not all of these users are identified as being “recreational users” in the eyes of KY Fish and Wildlife. Please be aware of the fact that the deed to F&W for the Veterans Park WMA actually has a clause precluding horses and ATV’s from using that land. ATV’s have no place on any public land due to the damage they do to the lands that they ride on.
The KY Department of Fish and Wildlife has a history of buying up land and imposing so many restrictions on the property that it becomes less than feasible for “recreation” on their property. Please understand, their job is to represent their hunting and fishing license holders. They do their job well but that leaves any other users (recreational) with the short end of the stick as it is related to anything beyond hunting and fishing. One case in point is the Clay farm in Nicholas Co., KY. That parcel was purchased from a horse friendly family years ago who asked KY F&W to continue allowing horse trail riding on the property as a part of the allowed users on the property after the sale. As the years passed, the land managers have not allowed for volunteers to work on the trails with any sort of equipment (claiming liability concerns) and as a consequence the trail fell into disrepair. They (the land managers) were not willing to work on the trails either so they simply closed the trail arbitrarily without giving public notice of their plans to take this action. There should be a public notice with a comments period. As time went on, more trails were closed to the point it’s no longer a good trail riding destination. The trails are in real bad shape not being mowed and with downed trees. A BCHA Chapter closed partly due to the lack of cooperation with the F&W on site manager. The Kleber WMA (primarily in Owen Co.) also has fallen into a similar situation and no is no longer open to horseback riding. There are other examples as well.
Fish & Wildlife gets the majority of their funding for land purchases on a national level from a wholesale tax (Pittman Robertson tax) on all guns, ammo and archery (approximately 10%). These funds are passed on to the state level based upon how many hunting and fishing licenses are sold by each state. These funds restrict for recreational use what uses are allowed on lands purchased with PR funds. Please understand, F&W considers these funds to be strictly hunter and fisher monies. That simply is no longer the case. In fact, the NRA says that about 80% of all gun sales are now to non hunters. The hunters no longer financially support the P&R funds as they are now in the minority of the gun and ammunition sales. It boils down to who interprets the definition of recreation and how is it interpreted?
Where does this lead us going forward? We have several options. Work with the Scott Co. Fiscal Court in drafting an agreement that will confirm long term “recreational use” on the Reservoir land (we have very serious concern about this option because of the F& W history in such arenas.) A reasonable concession on our part (recreational users) would be to agree with no horses/bikes allowed during modern firearm deer season. Please understand that F&W intends to limit “recreational use” during any hunting season (there is some sort of season ongoing most of the year.) They will allow for guns to be used (currently no guns are allowed on the reservoir property.) The favored option for “recreational use” would be to encourage the Scott Co. Fiscal Court to keep the property and begin to make long term management plans for recreational uses on the property or keep it as a long term permanent lease to KY F&W, renewable every five-to-seven years. Another foreseeable issue is the small game hunting with guns. Yes, this will require some rules to be established and cooperation between the various users will be required. For example, this cooperation was seen when the mountain bikers came on board as new users.
The Scott Co. Reservoir/Skullbuster property is a major asset and we need to work very hard with our community leadership as they navigate these waters ahead of us. We realize that the Reservoir is in need of a long term recreational management program for the community, but if this transfer goes through, the primary ones to benefit will be hunters and fishermen. When the lease period is up and Fish and Wildlife exercises their option to purchase they will likely resort to their usual management style (gradually excluding recreational users).
Additionally, the County now mows the parking areas, will the parking lots continue to be mowed and as gesture of good faith, the horse people would like the trails mowed twice a year as hunters and wildlife use these trails also. We would still maintain the trails by pruning and keeping the trails clear of fallen trees.
Please consider the issue and make your elected officials aware of your thoughts. The phone number for the Scott Co. judge’s office is 502-863-7850 and his E-mail is joe.covington@scottky.gov.
