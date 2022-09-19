As per a recent story in the Georgetown News Graphic, the Scott County Fiscal Court is currently in negotiations with the department of KY Fish and Wildlife to lease the Scott County Reservoir (approximately 1,300 acres that was purchased as a site for a reservoir that was never permitted/built) for a period of three years with an option to purchase after the short term lease. We would aim for a long term lease (say five years) with a renewal review and no option to buy. If F&W owns the property, we lose all rights, but a lease can be terminated if all agreed upon conditions are not met.  

This is important on a local and a regional level since this “recreational” asset has become an important destination for trail riding via horseback and mountain biking (Skullbuster is what the Mountain Bikers call their trails.) The Riders Up Wheels A Rollin club has been the leading volunteer horse group to keep the horse trails open and maintained for over 20 years. They were also instrumental in working with the mountain bikers when they were asking the Scott Fiscal Court for permission to put the Mountain bike trails on the property years ago. There is also some hiking done on both the mountain bike and horse trails. Not all of these users are identified as being “recreational users” in the eyes of KY Fish and Wildlife. Please be aware of the fact that the deed to F&W for the Veterans Park WMA actually has a clause precluding horses and ATV’s from using that land. ATV’s have no place on any public land due to the damage they do to the lands that they ride on.  

