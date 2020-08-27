To the Editor,
I’ve recently decided to spend some of my quarantine days cleaning out the basement. The result was two moth-eaten chairs that are destined for Central Kentucky Landfill, which happens to be rather near my house.
So I called over to make sure the ‘First Saturday of the Month Dump Free’ was still in effect. And, was informed that it now costs $52 to dump anything, any day of the week. Honestly, I was happily prepared to pay half of that without any issue.
However, I’m now wondering how much of my taxes are funding that place verses any other person living in any other area in Central Kentucky?
I’ll wager Scott Countians pay more. And, by ‘pay more’ I also mean suffer more with the smell, traffic, tons of lyme spread onto the roads that gets onto our vehicles and lungs, and other general environmental hazards.
Tawana Hillard
Corinth
