What was Georgetown like when you grew up? This is another question in my grandfather book that my granddaughter gave me for Christmas. To answer this question, I need to turn back the hands of time to the fifties and sixties, or even the late forties. As a very young boy, I remember a population sign at the edge of the city limits beside the cemetery that read “Population 4,500”. I will start there and take you through my high school graduation and into the early sixties.
In the early days of my youth, there were no shopping centers. Downtown consisted of all the businesses except for neighborhood grocery stores that were spread out through town. In fact, from my home on Second Street there were two such grocery stores within a five-minute walk. There was no such thing as credit cards, so your parents just said, “charge it and I will pay my bill when I get paid.” And the owner knew you would. For my family that meant when my dad finished painting a house in the summer or when tobacco sold in the winter, as he stripped tobacco for Cecil Bell. This, also, meant Mr. Mac would have a free candy bar for each of us children when the bill was paid.
The busiest day of the week was Saturday when it seemed every one came downtown to do their shopping. The women did the shopping at the four clothing stores and the four large grocery stores on Main Street and Broadway. The men usually played pool in the four poolrooms. Women never went in those places. It wasn’t ladylike. If they needed to get their husbands, they would ask one of the men loafing outside to go in and tell them to come out. This usually worked but if it didn’t, she would send the man back to tell him if he didn’t come out right now, she was coming in after him. That always got results.
The youngsters would spend a couple of hours at the Glenn Theater. It cost 15 cents to get in and a dime would get you a bag of popcorn and a coke. There was a double feature with a cowboy movie and a comedy movie all for a quarter. It was also where you could meet your sweetheart if you had one, and most kids did.
A kid could get a haircut at one of the five barber shops for 40 cents, or if you waited till Saturday, it was 50 cents because they were so busy. Men’s haircuts cost a little more. You could even get a shoe shine for a dime from Bennie at Holt’s Barber shop on Main Street.
On Sunday, everything closed down except one of the three drug stores that took turns staying open just to sell medicine. Things were beginning to change though, as the sixties rolled around. The town was growing and so were the places to shop. Then one of the biggest issues facing our little town came up. The shops were going to start opening up on Sunday. I was a young man serving on the city council, and we were getting challenged to not let this happen in our little town. “Remember the Sabbath, to keep it Holy” was preached at my church as well as others. There was no law against this and, in fact, a store had already opened in Lexington, and several people had been arrested but were turned loose because there was nothing illegal about it. My mother even told me if I voted for them to stay open, she would never vote for me again. The council had no choice, and that was the beginning of the shopping centers and Sundays being the big day for shopping. I guess you could say that this was the progress of man. Or was it?
As time marched on, factories came to our little town and the quiet little town of my youth was turning into a different place. In fact, only one business from my youth is still there and that is Fava’s. Tobacco was replaced by making cars and supplies to service the auto industry. That population sign of years past would probably read something over 30,000 now. Our little town is now a growing city. It was a fun place to grow up and now, as an octogenarian, I can still say “It’s the greatest place in the world to live.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
