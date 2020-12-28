I read a book about a man who climbed Mt. Everest, the highest mountain in the world. It is a mountain that has claimed the lives of many adventurers, both skilled and unskilled. It is a mountain that is covered with ice and snow, and is of such high elevation that plant life cannot grow. Oxygen is so thin you can only survive by carrying it in tanks. So why would anyone take on such a dangerous task? “Because it is there,” is the famous response.
Upon reaching the summit, the climber looked out over the vast expanse below and exclaimed, “I wonder if I have not come a long way only to find that what I really sought was something I had left behind.” You don’t have to be a mountain climber to wonder the same thing about life. So often, people spend an entire lifetime searching for something more than what they have. And then, as the end draws near, they look back and wonder if what they really sought was something they had left behind.
There is a story of a young boy that lived in the mountains. In the far away distance, through the valleys as far as his eyes could see, was a beautiful house with golden windows. “Some day,” the young lad said, “I will go to that beautiful house with the golden windows.” Finally, as the youngster grew to be a teenager, he started on the long journey across the hills and dales, to see this beautiful sight. It was a long way, with little time to rest. The sun was beginning to set as he reached the house with the golden windows. To his surprise, the windows were not golden at all; just plain glass, the same as the ones in the home he left behind. As he looked back through the valley toward his own home, it glistened with the same brightness of gold. It was the reflection of the sinking sun that gave the appearance of gold, just as the rising sun in the distance had given the same appearance to this house he had longed to see.
There is a great lesson to be learned from these stories. It is this: we should be able to accept our lot in life where we are placed. You may have heard it this way: “Bloom where you are planted.” To spend a lifetime chasing dreams instead of living each precious day can be a hopeless pursuit.
It would be interesting to know the answer you would get if you asked those who were near the end of their lives what they would do differently if that had life to live over. I wonder how many would say they would work harder? Would material wealth have been their goal? Maybe they would simply say, “I would have stopped more often, to smell the roses.” They might even say, “What I really sought was something I had left behind.” Or, “Those golden windows I searched for were right in my own yard and I never noticed.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
