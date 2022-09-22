David Lusby and his sidekicks Tammy Lusby Mitchell, and Connie Tackett should not be put in charge of running Georgetown.
Their focus is on their own personal status and financial gain. David has sat on the Council for 27 years with his hand on the wheel of Georgetown’s growth. All the while he has profited from multiple commercial and real estate interests related to that growth. If David wants to be mayor, he owes it to voters to disclose financial records of his local activities during his time of being a paid council member.
Connie and Tammy love to see their name in lights. Connie has plastered pictures of herself for her realty business on shopping carts and billboards around town even more decades than David Lusby has been around. Tammy Lusby switched her political affiliation from the party of her famous Judge-Executive father, admitting it was for the purpose of having a better chance of getting elected to positions in the area as political winds changed.
None of them have any skills to make up for their greed and vanity. They spent $250,000 to buy a house on Broadway with the goal of converting it to offices for use while the nine plus million dollar overhaul of their political base of City Hall takes place. Once they purchased it they realized it was dark and cold inside and had too many spiders, and they didn’t know anything about renovating older homes. They declared the costs to be too high to follow through with their plan, and demolished the quarter of a million dollar expenditure. No contractor bids were ever gathered to show their cost estimates to be anything other than made up numbers.
They renamed a street in order to move the family name of the retiring mayor, who supports their ascension to replace him, to the higher status location of the new hospital addition. They didn’t bother checking with residents of the old street on the North end of town for their thoughts about the renaming.
They made royally bad judgment decisions about Georgetown’s garbage service.
Fortunately, there are better choices. Burney Jenkins, running as, ‘The Peoples Mayor’, as well as other quality candidates on the ballot, would bring the right leadership to the Council.
Georgetown should decide its own future. Not David Lusby, Tammy Lusby, and Connie Tackett. Stand up and vote.
