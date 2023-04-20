Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: April 21, 2023 @ 5:37 am
To the Editor,
I was given the Georgetown News-Graphic Newspaper as a Christmas gift from my cousin who resides in Georgetown, and I enjoy it very much.
I especially loved the articles written by George Lusby and his days gone by — at 92 years of age I can relate to his many stories.
Many years ago my family and I lived on Old Lemons Mill Road, on Elkhorn Creek and my family loved to fish.
I have seen many baseball games at Moss Park under the supervision of Mr. Bill Forward. Baseball and fishing — two wonderful sports to enjoy.
I hope Mr. Lusby is maintaining good health and is still able to throw a line out in Elkhorn Creek.
His articles included many basic rules to follow — it’s folks like him that make a difference.
Betty Rose
Lexington
Your entry has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.