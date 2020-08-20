To the Editor,
The mainstream media (MSM) is a misnomer. Except for Fox you get propaganda from the left, Democratic talking points, and outright lies. No, Fox is not perfect. It is much like President Trump. It does the right thing for the right reasons but is often maligned because it speaks the truth based on facts, and not made-up garbage.
Take Antifa and Black Lives Matter (BLM). Neither the MSM nor the Democratic Party will condemn the actions of either. If you look at the pictures of the destruction done by Antifa and BLM it is criminal and completely contrary to maintaining peace in America.
What I am saying is this — Antifa wants to destroy America and BLM is not much better. As a wise black actor said “the problem with racism in America is that we talk about it too much. I am not a black American and you are not a white American. We are all just Americans.” People want to come here and live and enjoy the privileges of our Democratic Republic. Our police are not perfect but they are not evil either. Consider other countries by comparison. Stalin purged/killed millions as did Hitler and Pol Pot. You think the Chinese Communists are any better? They are not. They use Muslim slaves to make Nike products so Kapernick can make millions from Nike endorsements and take a knee thereby disrespecting America and all the many who fought for and were either killed or maimed so radicals can take a knee. What a disgrace.
Where is the mention of the execution of five-year old Cannon Hinnant (Caucasian) by his black neighbor, Darius Sessoms, 25, on August 9? Not in MSM, only on Fox. Unforgivable. Do not all lives matter?
MSM pretends that Biden has a clue when he has none. Kamala Harris per MSM is a moderate. What a joke. She is so far left that her car does not need tires on the right side.
Wake up folks. Make your votes count for the good of America and the world. Vote Trump-Pence/McConnell/Guthrie and preserve our democratic way of life. And listen to Fox because MSM is nothing but garbage.
Jim Weise
Elizabethtown
