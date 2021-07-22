We have all grown weary of COVID-19. This newspaper, alone, has published hundreds of articles, columns and editorials about the virus and its impact on our community.
But this is not the time to relax, or bury our heads in the sand.
Over the past 10 days or so, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has increased by one-third. Just this week, there have been 38 new confirmed cases of the virus, according to Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director.
And there isn’t a lot of public testing going so, so that tells us there are 38 people who are ill with the virus and a countless number of others walking around with the virus.
Two people have been hospitalized this week with the virus, and one is on a ventilator, Miller said.
Health officials are blaming the resurgence of the virus on the Delta variant — which is highly contagious — and the hesitancy of people to get the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that almost a quarter of the county’s population is vaccine hesitant.
In less than a month, school is scheduled to open, and we are all hoping for a normal in-person school year. That hope, frankly, rests on our ability to manage and control this virus that has already killed 71 of our Scott County neighbors.
The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for people as young as 12 years old.
Getting the vaccine should not be a political statement. Instead it is a health care statement. Protect yourself, your loves ones and those with whom you come into contact by getting a vaccine.
Every Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., vaccinations are being provided free of charge at the Scott County Public Health Department. They have all three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and the J&J vaccine — so you can decide which vaccine you want. Walk-ins are welcome. There are other places where you can get a vaccine, such as urgent treatment centers and your own doctor.
When the virus broke out last year, we had no vaccine so the only option was to try and minimize the exposure by isolating people and encouraging wearing a mask. Today, we have three vaccines that have been proven to be safe and effective.
We know you are tired of reading and hearing about the coronavirus. We understand. We are too.
But the virus does not care about our COVID-19 fatigue or any other reason against a vaccine.
This week, an Alabama doctor told of a case where a dying patient begged for the vaccine and the doctor had to explain that it was too late. That patient later died.
Please, let’s get this virus under control. Get a vaccine. If your child is 12 or older, please get them vaccinated before the school year starts.
We look forward to the day when our coverage of this insidious virus is over. But until then, we encourage people to get vaccinated.
