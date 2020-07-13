Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2001.
I read of a lady who, in the prime of her life, lost her husband to a fatal heart attack. It was a sudden loss with no warning. Shortly after her husband’s death, she began to reflect on what she felt were the important things in life.
The lady was a school teacher, and one day shortly before the bell was to ring, she told her class she wanted to share an important thought with them. It had nothing to do with the lesson in the book, but more importantly, it had to do with a lesson in life.
As she began to speak, tears rolled down her cheeks.
“I would life to ask all of you to make me a promise.” she said. “Promise me each day that you will find something beautiful to notice. It doesn’t have to be something you see; it could be a scent, it could be a sound, or it could be some trite thing that only you may notice. For it is these things that life is made of.”
As I read of this promise, I thought back to some of the little things in life that were important to me as I grew up. As a youngster delivering newspapers, I remember so well the sweet aroma of fresh cooked doughnuts in the bakery located in the basement of the building on the corner of Main Street and Hamilton.
I remembered the cold breeze blowing in my face as I tagged along behind my dad as we rabbit hunted along the old railroad bed. I thought about the soft wind blowing through the trees and creating a ripple on the water as we waded the Elkhorn Creek.
I once again heard the crack of the bat as we watched the Georgetown Athletics play on Sunday afternoon. I tasted that delicious chocolate milkshake once again that we were able to get on special weekends when the payday had been good.
As I thought of these things of the past, I wondered if sometimes I have become to busy to notice these anymore. I believe we are put here on earth to learn and to love and to appreciate life. None of us knows when this may end, so we should make the most out of every single day we live.
As we get older and reflect back on our happy moments, it will not be the things we did that we often regret, but it will probably be those things we didn’t do.
So maybe tonight I’ll see if there is an ice cream parlor somewhere that still makes a good chocolate shake. Or maybe I’ll just ride out to the creek and skip a few rocks across the water.
Remember, our lives are not measured by the number of breaths we take, but rather by the moments that take our breath away.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
