As the community pretty well knew the city council fell lock step, Alonzo even defending their actions, with the water board and approved an unreasonable and unacceptable rate increase for the community.
Someone who today has a $40 water bill in six years it will be $76.32. This is a disaster and that is the minimum. I have a feeling from the Engineer’s comments they’re not through yet. As I recall he made the statement they were going to review the plan every 12 to 18 months to make sure the plan was adequate. Doesn’t sound like they’re looking to decrease anybody’s rate. As a matter of fact sounds like another increase. I wouldn’t trust the water board as far as I could throw em.
In life most people pay for their mistakes. Well, it’s time this incompetent water board paid for their mistake. Burney Jenkins had no problem firing the police chief without cause so this should be a no brainer. They all should lose their jobs, one at a time or all together one way or the other. Especially the engineer that put this financial burden on the people of the city of Georgetown and Scott County. I would also suggest citizens take note of the council members who supported this, from my view, unlawful legislation. They should have voted this down and looked for alternatives.
Next election they need to go. I could go on and on about this but I don’t have the time. The water board has put my nose to the grind stone trying to pay the water bill.
