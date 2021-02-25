To the Editor,
Every 10 years (following the census, but sometimes more often) legislators redefine legislative boundaries with the mission of each district having an equal number of citizens, and each citizen being fairly represented.
Due to political bias in drawing legislative districts, gerrymandering, the districts can be drawn to put 100% of Democratic voters in one district and 60% Republican voters in five districts, thereby making it nearly impossible for Democrats to win a majority in the legislature. In essence, politicians choose their voters, and not as the founders intended: the best man or woman selected by the majority of voters.
This year all over the country, Republicans are going further and not only picking their voters, they are making it harder to vote for many voters working multiple jobs, lacking transportation or knowledge about their rights as citizens.
With the working poor in mind, why should we vote just on Tuesdays? Our society is far more complex in nature and needs as when this day became the day to vote. Time to make it an entire weekend from Friday to Sunday, or even a two-week period for people to vote.
Why not allow instant voter registration? Someone shows up to vote, let them register right then. A new voter would have to prove residency with some type of government issued ID or be fingerprinted and then allowed to vote. Voter fraud would be punished with a large fine or jail.
In Australia every citizen is required to vote or pay a fine, of approximately $100.00. (If you don’t vote you can appear before a judge, and explain you were ill, etc, and the fine is waived.)
Let us all encourage voting and fair apportionment in districts. Enacting laws for politicians to select their voters and making it harder to vote are not good for our Democracy.
Russ Whitney
Georgetown
