I first became a newspaper publisher in September 1987. Three years later, I became publisher of a South Texas daily newspaper with a press.
Never in all those years have I ever experienced what happened to the News-Graphic last week.
It is no secret printing plants are closing around this country at an alarming rate. When I arrived in Georgetown in 1994, Kentucky had 43 printing plants, and there were 33 within a 90-mile radius of Georgetown. Even so, in 1994 we installed a press at the News-Graphic’s new plant at the time on Cherry Blossom Way.
The early years were slow for our press, but it gradually gained business and a reputation as a quality printer. We print for UK, EKU, the state legislature and dozens of small community newspapers.
In April of this year, our sister newspaper, the Appalachian News-Express, sold its building to the University of Pikeville and as a result closed its printing plant. We absorbed its printing, and combined with what we were already printing our business quadrupled overnight.
Since then other presses closed, and we took on even more work. Suddenly, the number of newspaper printing plants had fallen to less than a dozen, and the News-Graphic was among the largest still in operation.
The decision was made to expand and improve our press to better manage the large burst in business that was only destined to increase. But the challenge was how to do that, which required shutting down the press for a length of time, without impacting our customers and ourselves.
We decided to do this in stages, but the first stage was huge. It required replacing the heart of the press and installing a larger, more efficient folder plus larger electrical drives and motors. We hoped to get this done over a 4-day period with minimum impact on our production schedule.
Without going into the details, the plan did not fully work.
I had made arrangements with Matt Hall of the Mt. Sterling Advocate as a backup. I had also planned to use the press at the Winchester Sun, but that press closed a week or so before our project was to begin.
Last Monday, our press was still down, so we sent our work to Mt. Sterling. Mondays are not very heavy, so we managed to get everything printed.
Tuesday and Wednesday are different matters.
We have very, very heavy printing schedules on those days as most community newspapers publish on Wednesday and Thursday. I followed our project closely, and it became obvious we were hours, if not days, from our press becoming operational.
We contacted the Winchester Sun and learned their press was still in place, so we made arrangements to “lease” it for a few days. The Sun’s press is smaller and different from ours, so I reached out to its former production manager Josh Guthrie, who brought its press crew in. Now, these folks had just lost their jobs the week before, and we were asking them to return and print for us.
Fortunately, Josh, Keith Colwell and Terah Hatton, who is still at The Sun, pitched in.
Tuesday and Wednesday are heavy printing days at Mt. Sterling, so we were running jobs at both Mt. Sterling and Winchester and still struggling to keep up.
So I reached out to Jay Nolan and his Nolan Media operation in London, Publisher Jennifer Donahue ( a Georgetown native) and her production manager Chad Shelton at the Maysville Mercury and Mike Davis at the Murray Ledger & Times for help.
Like us, their schedules were full, but each helped where they could.
Ultimately, we managed to get everything printed. We were late with some projects, but the majority were printed and delivered on time.
We used five different presses in five different areas of the state. Jeff Vanderbeck of the Appalachain News-Express helped by sending crews to some plants to pick up the printing and bring it back to Georgetown where our staff inserted sections and advertising inserts along with labeling and delivering to a dozen or so post offices around the state.
I’m afraid to start giving names, but the people who stepped up and helped us is long. Newspapers with presses have always pitched in when another press is down, and I can truthfully say that is as true today as ever before. No one turned us away, and everyone went out of their way to help us.
Our lead pressman, Paul Salisbury, deserves special thanks. Paul worked almost around the clock helping on our expansion project and working where he could on the printing sent elsewhere. In Winchester, Paul ran press with which he was unfamiliar and he did it well. Pressman Rick Hamilton was another who went above and beyond to help. Laura Mullins, in our production department, helped with logistics which was quite a challenge, considering we were using five presses, each using different page sizes, each had different color printing capabilities, page count capabilities, etc.
Press contractors Willie McBride, Scott Shrawder and electricians Mark Snyder and John Pangallo of Younger Electric were critical in getting us back on our feet.
Of course everyone here at the News-Graphic did everything possible to keep things moving. I have never seen a team work so hard and so well under such adverse conditions.
The bottom line is the newspaper industry in Kentucky is strong. There may be fewer presses, but the skill, work ethic, just sheer determination, kindness and support for each other is inspiring. I can never thank those who helped us enough.
The News-Graphic’s press will run again this week. When the press cranks up, a bell sounds. This week, there may be no sweeter sound than that bell for me and our crew.
Mike Scogin is Editor of the News-Graphic.
