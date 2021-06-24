By any measure Georgetown and Scott County is a prosperous community.
There is a wealth of well-paying jobs, its population is generally well educated, there are plenty of educational opportunities and the community has a good core of leadership.
So, it is easy to forget — or purposely not see — the dark underpinnings of a community that on the surface has so much going for it.
That’s why the actions taken by Mark and Andrea Smith this week is so important.
“When they said they wanted to give a ton of food, they literally meant a ton of food,” Michele Carlisle, director of the AMEN House, the community’s food pantry said with a laugh.
Before the pandemic AMEN House was challenged to keep up with the growing needs of a community where more and more families struggled to make ends meet. The pandemic shutdowns and its other repercussions pushed AMEN House’s resources to its limits and beyond.
Mark and Andrea saw the need and responded by pledging to provide a ton — 2,000 pounds — of food every other month. The first delivery was Wednesday.
But that’s not all.
“I have been extremely blessed,” said Smith, a local real estate developer. “And I want to give back. But I’m not the only person in this community who has been blessed. So, I’m challenging others to step up and help AMEN House, as well.”
The Smiths believe no one in Scott County should go hungry, and their words have weight — 2,000 pounds of it.
It is important to understand what is happening in our community and elsewhere around the nation. Many of the people who seek food from AMEN House are who many people would envision need such help. They are our neighbors, our co-workers, our friends and even our own family members. Perhaps it is even ourselves.
Housing in Scott County is not inexpensive, for example. Being a prosperous community has a price and there are so many families and individuals who have to make daily choices between housing and food, medicines and food, clothing and food and other basic essential needs and the ability to eat. So, having a place like AMEN House is a safety net that enables these people to navigate a difficult time until they can get back on their feet. They may have jobs. They may have homes. But they struggle to provide all the needs for their families.
Of course, there are others who are in even more dire need and they cannot be forgotten as well.
Georgetown and Scott County is a prosperous community. Georgetown and Scott County is also a caring and loving community.
Mark and Andrea Smith are just one example of that. So is Michele Carlisle and the many volunteers who keep AMEN House running.
So, let’s see who can take up the Smiths’ challenge and let’s find a way to ensure no one in Scott County goes hungry.
