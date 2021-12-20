I have always had a complicated relationship with the town of Mayfield, Kentucky. It’s where I was born and raised, where I went to church, where I spent hours tagging along with my mother as she ran errands. As I grew older, I began to see how small the town was, and in many ways, I resented it. I attempted to leave more than once, only to find myself back in Graves County each and every time. Mayfield felt confining, claustrophobic, insignificant. But on Friday, Dec. 10, my hometown became so much smaller as a tornado ripped through it, taking homes, businesses and lives.
Hunkered down in our storm shelter, I sent frantic texts to friends to make sure they were safe. My family refreshed Facebook every few seconds to see what was happening. We learned in real time of the buildings that had been hit: Domino’s Pizza, the antique shop, city hall, the courthouse, FNB Bank, each and every church downtown. When the first reports came in that the candle factory had been hit, we immediately tried to get in touch with my cousin, who was a security guard there.
For over an hour, we waited and worried until at last, we learned he was safe. We were the lucky ones. As we saw the first pictures and videos, the horror of what had happened sank in. A significant part of Mayfield was just…gone.
Within a matter of hours, the people of Mayfield, Graves County, and the surrounding areas jumped into action. First responders searched the rubble, looking for anyone who was trapped, including the 110 workers at the candle factory. Fundraisers were created, and shelters and donation centers were set up. The community came together in a way I have never seen before. At one of the donation centers, after I dropped off a carload of supplies, I was sent home with sandwiches, cookies, and bottled water. As I drove through what was left of the town, I saw people picking through the remains of their houses and others clearing away debris from the street. The only question anyone asked was “How can I help?”
Overnight, Mayfield went from insignificant to one of the most talked about towns all over the world. FEMA, the National Guard, and the Red Cross all arrived to provide aid. Reporters and camera crews showed up to cover the effects of the tornado. Corporations sent portable washing machines, showers, and supplies. Food trucks, restaurants, and World Central Kitchen set up all over the city to hand out hot meals. Even those who didn’t come to Mayfield physically supported the town in other ways.
Through my travels and involvement in various fandoms, I’ve made friends from California to Australia. When they heard what Mayfield had been through, they, like so many others, pitched in to help. Actors shared GoFundMe links, friends donated directly to families who have been impacted, and a fanworks charity auction is underway, with all the proceeds going toward relief efforts.
For now, the spotlight is on Mayfield. Yet even after the news dies down and the donations stop pouring in, our people, churches, businesses and local organizations will remain. In the last week, the town has come together to support one another, and that support will continue in the weeks, months, and years to come. Nothing can replace what was lost, especially those who perished in the tornado. But bit by bit, we will rebuild, though the town will never be the same - much like my feelings toward it. What I once resented, I now appreciate. Mayfield may be small, but its heart is big, and I have felt that so much this past week.
As I watched The Lord of the Rings with my nieces yesterday, the words of Samwise Gamgee took on a new meaning, and they describe so well the current sentiment felt in Mayfield: “... how could the end be happy? How could the world go back to the way it was when so much bad had happened? But in the end, it’s only a passing thing, this shadow. Even darkness must pass. A new day will come. And when the sun shines it will shine out the clearer.”
Alyxander Rowan is a Mayfield native currently studying Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Murray State University.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.