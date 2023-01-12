The first meeting of the Georgetown City Council under the Burney Jenkins administration left much to be desired.
So, what’s the plan?
Over the past three meetings almost 60 individuals have spoken to the council. It is encouraging and exciting for so many people to want to get involved, attend and actually participate in these meetings. But a little advice for the future: Please be respectful and be informed. City officials are elected servants, but they deserve to be treated with respect, so avoid threats and condescending remarks. The council should be well informed about whatever topic upon which you are speaking, so make sure of your information. Otherwise it undermines your purpose.
Most speakers have been respectful and informed. But others were rude, inappropriate and at times even threatening. Such behavior has no place in the council meeting. Some in the audience shouted while others are speaking. That, too, is rude and disrespectful. The behavior of some people Monday was embarrassing.
Having said that, Jenkins did very little to improve the situation. This was Jenkins’ first council meeting, but his body language sent a message of disinterest. He spent much of the meeting slouched over the table, looking down at papers. His microphone was off for the first part of the meeting, and he did very little to inspire confidence.
So, what’s the plan?
The public has a right to ask questions, and the majority of the two dozen people who spoke at Monday’s meeting asked a single question — “Why was Police Chief Mike Bosse fired?” There are legal limitations to how much an employer can share after firing an employee, and Kentucky is an “at will” state, which means Jenkins could fire any city employee at any time for any reason. While Jenkins may not feel the need to explain his actions towards Bosse, the public does have the right to know what his plans are for the Georgetown Police Department, if for no other reason than public safety concerns. After promising the News-Graphic, in a TV report and later multiple times during Monday’s meeting of a “statement,” Jenkins failed to follow through. What the mayor gave was a poor excuse for a “statement,” thanking Bosse for his time at GPD, and that he felt the police department should go in a different direction. But he never explained the “new direction.” That is not leadership.
In fairness, Jenkins did allow people to speak and finish without interruption. He took the criticism without complaint.
Jenkins said he planned to hire the new police chief from within. That’s great, except this police department was trained by Bosse and is a reflection of Bosse’ leadership. That, alone, seems to contradict the mayor’s explanation and returns the public concerns back to, “Why?”
So, what’s the plan?
Jenkins fired two prominent city directors — Bosse and CAO Andrew Hartley — within his first week in office. Then, in Monday’s meeting an ordinance was introduced to create a Public Information Director at just slightly less than Hartley’s salary. The city also hired an outside company to livestream the city’s meeting — something Hartley handled before his firing. So, Hartley’s removal was not a cost cut — or at least apparently, not much of one.
Removing department heads, especially popular ones who are seen as doing a good job, often has a ripple effect. Most of the city’s 200 or so employees are somewhat removed from city hall politics, but such drastic actions will likely influence employee morale negatively, not only with employees who had direct contact with those fired, but others who may question leadership and motive. Jenkins must understand his actions have consequences, and that is another reason why even though he may not feel the need to provide explanations, he should.
What’s the plan?
In his campaign Jenkins boasted he would be “the people’s mayor.” He is not off to a good start. His actions, so far, have appeared to be more authoritarian than democratic. The mayor has claimed he will be “transparent,” yet there has been nothing transparent about his most notable actions regarding the firings or the new direction he has proclaimed for the police department. The mayor has said he will have an open door policy, but apparently that did not apply to Bosse who says he was denied a meeting with the mayor. Words are cheap. Actions matter.
The mayor needs to be honest. He took what seemed to be a shot by saying he has gotten Republic to the table regarding the city’s garbage collection when the former administration could not. That is not true. On Sept. 12, 2022, Republic officials met with the entire city council to discuss the city’s transition, the number of complains and what was being done to correct the problems. At that meeting, it was decided Republic would return to give the council regular updates upon request and would meet quarterly with the Public Works Department.
The council, itself, is off to a weak start. Part of the council’s responsibility is to hold each other and the mayor accountable. So, why didn’t one of the five returning council members point out Republic’s appearance at the Sept. 12 meeting or the planned meetings with the Public Works Department? They were at the Sept. 12 meeting. Why didn’t a council member back up the public and request more information from the mayor regarding his plans of a new direction for the police department or at the very least suggest there be a plan presented at the next council meeting? Personnel matters are the mayor’s responsibility, but it is still the city’s business and that means the council has a right and obligation to seek answers when appropriate.
What’s the plan?
We must recognize this was Mayor Jenkins’ first council meeting, so there is plenty of time for improvement. Georgetown faces a mountain of major challenges, and now the new mayor has added to that mountain by destabilizing the police department and removing one of the city’s key department heads. Jenkins deserves an opportunity to get his administration and the city on track, but he needs to step up soon or the faith shown to him by the public in the election will fade quickly.
The city needs to hear the plan.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.