To the Editor,
I want to thank the Georgetown News-Graphic and the Georgetown Library for hosting the very well attended mayoral debate/forum on the evening of Oct. 20.
Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 8:43 am
To the Editor,
I want to thank the Georgetown News-Graphic and the Georgetown Library for hosting the very well attended mayoral debate/forum on the evening of Oct. 20.
This offered the constituents the opportunity to hear the candidates thoughts as they addressed very well-prepared questions that were pertinent to each of them. My takeaway was that both candidates are very good contributing citizens to Georgetown in their own unique ways. They both have been very good for our community.
Having said that, I want to address a concern that I left the forum with. As an old man, I have realized that in today’s world it’s very difficult for anyone to be good at all things. We all have our own unique set of strengths. For example, doctors have their own defined area of expertise. In the case of being a mayor, the individual not only needs to be a good people person (both candidates are in their own unique way) and they need to be strong leaders. Going further, they need to have a serious knowledge about running a municipal government. That is the “fork in the road” that divides the two candidates in my opinion.
With that said, David Lusby is by far and away the choice for our next mayor due to his years of public service as a councilman. I am proud to call Georgetown home and I am very proud of the community. Leaders like David Lusby are the ones that have made our community what it is today.
I want to thank him and all of his counterparts for having participated in building our community to what it is over the many years.
A wise Scott County citizen said at the Fava’s round table a few years ago that the “definition of an intelligent individual is one who understands what he does not know.” As citizens consider running for office, they need to think about that move before they take the leap.
Another wise old man (my dad) told me to stay out of local politics because you will risk making your neighbors mad at you.
Hopefully I have been able to share my thoughts without risking making my friends mad at me for simply being honest about my thoughts after attending the informative debate/forum.
Roy Cornett
Scott County
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.