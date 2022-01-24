To the Editor,
Voters need to remember Senator John McCain was dying when he stood on the senate floor to vote against Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump and Republicans who were determined to kill the Affordable Health Care Act. Senator McCain saved it and us, using his power to protect the people, McConnell trying to deny the people.
Mitch McConnell was always “Terrified” of John McCain.
McConnell knows John McCain would have voted support of Voting Rights into law. Donald Trump called McCain a “Loser.” Senator McCain never lost an election. Donald J. Trump did. We will never forget John McCain. We will never forgive Mitch McConnell.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
