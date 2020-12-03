The silence is deafening.
Kentucky’s national GOP elected officials are silently enabling President Trump’s baseless and destructive accusations of election fraud, which is in turn causing significant damage to our democracy and adding to a divide in our country.
U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell has always been one of Trump’s biggest enablers but U.S. Rep. Andy Barr is just as complicit by his silence, not only about the election fraud, but also the lack of leadership battling COVID-19 and Congress’ collective failure to pass a second stimulus package.
The nation is growing weary of the partisan rhetoric from many of our elected leaders such as Barr’s press conference criticizing the Democrats on the failure to pass a stimulus package when a major part reason why a second stimulus package has not been passes is because of the GOP president and the absence of McConnell at the negotiating table when the nation needed him most.
It is time we all moved beyond politics and recognize this nation is in a crisis and we are all in this together. COVID-19 does not care if you are a Republican or a Democrat or a Libertarian or an Independent, and it is wreaking havoc, at least partly because the president chose to politicize wearing masks and his separation of “blue states” and “red states.”
Just this week, Trump released a video filled with lies and half truth and threats about “corrupt” elections. This constant diatribe is an insult to the thousands of people across this nation who worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure a fair election — many of whom are Republicans. That many of these individuals are now getting threats of violence and death should be more than enough incentive for our nation’s GOP leaders to stand up to Trump, but instead they continue to enable the president with their silence or partisan press conferences.
Fortunately, many Republicans are standing up for the truth. Unfortunately, Kentucky’s GOP leaders aren’t among them.
Meanwhile individuals, businesses and even local governments are struggling as COVID-19’s grip is choking our economy. It is past time for McConnell to put the best interests of this nation first and start to participate in developing a rescue package that keeps the United States from slipping into an economic depression and sends thousands of people into financial destruction. People and businesses are really hurting, and McConnell is either unable or unwilling to do the job for which he was elected.
Frankly, we do not want to hear the GOP echo chamber — or the Democrat echo chamber for that matter. What we want is what this nation needs — leaders who have enough backbone, compassion and empathy to do what is right and just for their nation and their fellow U.S. citizens, instead of preaching the party line.
Trump is history. And so far this year, McConnell and Barr are disappointments.
There is still time for our national leaders to stand up and do the right thing by passing a stimulus package and telling the president to stop his destructive self-serving threats and accusations about the election.
Kentucky is watching.
