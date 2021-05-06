U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell made national news by not saying anything during his press conference in Georgetown Wednesday.
McConnell was asked if he planned to do anything to help Liz Cheney keep her GOP party leadership role and if he was concerned that acknowledging the 2020 Presidential election was valid was proving to be a liability for conservative politicians, as Cheney has done.
“One-hundred percent of my focus is on stopping this new administration,” McConnell said.
McConnell acknowledged Biden once the Electoral College votes were counted and has never said anything publicly that suggested the presidential election was anything but legitimate. He also torched Trump immediately following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“The mob was fed lies,” McConnell said. “They were provoked by the president and other powerful people…”
Just like Cheney, McConnell came under fire by some Kentucky Republicans who wanted McConnell to fully back Trump, but they were unsuccessful. Even so, McConnell voted to acquit Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection.
We doubt 100 percent of McConnell’s focus is on stopping Biden. Even if Biden’s ambitious bills imperil the nation’s coffers, there is a much greater danger afoot that may actually imperil the Republican Party, if not the entire nation.
Let’s be clear about a few things. Liz Cheney is no Democrat. In fact, she supported Trump 93 percent of the time, compared to 78 percent for Trump loyalist Elise Stefanik, R-NY, who is vying to assume Cheney’s leadership role. She is an old-school Republican, and her support comes from low-tax, no regulation, military hawk, pro-business factions of the party. But she has refused to bow down to Trump’s repeated lies about the election, and she wants to hold a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection without muddying the waters with other matters.
That’s her crime.
McConnell is trying to straddle a fence that may collapse beneath him and this nation. Trump’s lies cannot be allowed to stand, and for his part the former president blames McConnell and former Vice President Mike Pence for failing to stop Biden’s election in the Electoral College. Trump has indicated he will continue to back attacks on the government, “Never give up,” he writes.
The Republican Party is in turmoil, and if Trump’s allies gain control our entire nation’s democracy could be at risk. The peaceful transfer of power has always been a critical component of our nation’s government, and there have been countless recounts, judicial decisions and investigations and all have shown there was no fraud in the 2020 election. Trump lost. Biden won.
Probably better than any of us, McConnell recognizes the dangers posed by Trump and his actions. But true to form he has not spoken of or about Trump since that day in January.
But if the Republican Party has any hope to avoid fracture, McConnell may have to find his voice soon. And it may not just be the Republican Party at stake, but something much, much bigger — our nation’s future.
