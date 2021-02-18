To the Editor,
American voters validated Biden. It was a hard swallow for GOP’s four years of Trump’s wreckage, which culminated on Jan. 6, 2021 with the election loser sticking his “victory” thumb in everyone’s eye. The world watched the carnage in disbelief at Republicans’ new vision of “Morning in America.”
Mitch McConnell’s exit impeachment speech, after he and the others acquitted themselves as both judge and jury, not co-conspirators, with a blind eye to Lindsey Graham, the snitch, mentoring Trump’s incompetent lawyers, was laughable, “Fake News.”
The best part of McConnell’s Impeachment circus sequel was Mitch standing in front of the American people giving his plea without the mandatory neck brace used by all personal injury victims in court.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
