To the Editor,
I want to thank all the Republicans who helped re-elect Mitch McConnell. The other day he blocked President Trump’s call to increase the COVID-19 assistance from $600 to $2,000.
If you need help with food, rent, mortgage payments, or prescriptions, well good luck.
The Republican Party of Mitch McConnell just doesn’t care about you.
Russ Whitney
Georgetown
