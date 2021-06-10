McConnell, Trump want the power back
To the Editor,
Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump have one important thing in common: They both want their jobs back. They will lie, cheat and steal jointly to get them. They don’t love our country or even each other, only themselves. They hate Democracy, envying dictatorships greed, corruption and absolute powers.
McConnell and Trump are livid about losing their powers, willing cooperation with anyone, even each other, to destroy any institution or person to get back what voters denied them.
They speak the same language: McConnell wanted senators to do him a personal favor, Trump wanted favors from the Ukranian president. Bribes, threats, shakedowns are Republican business models.
Lie, cheat, steal, so what? Republican politicians in state and congressional offices don’t care. “We the People” do. President Biden cares too. He needs to proceed, ignoring Republicans hate-filled agenda, restoring our Democracy with honest legislation for jobs, infrastructures, voting rights, medical care. Biden must protect and defend us from our enemies within, or Jan. 6 was only Act One.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.