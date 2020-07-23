Dear Editor,
It was so refreshing to finally watch the news and observe that the Commonwealth of Kentucky was being applauded by the media as an example of what could be accomplished when government works for the people. I’m referring to the process of mail in voting.
Governor Andy Beshear (democrat) and Secretary of State Michael Adams (republican) worked together to create a process for citizens to vote by mail in ballot due to the very contagious and deadly coronavirus.
Amazing. Was it perfect? No. But they came together and took action. Now they have a baseline and can work to improve it. Can you imagine what could be accomplished if the United States Congress and Senate could work together for the American people? I believe Amy McGrath could be that person, could be that change that the people of Kentucky and America need and deserve to finally begin to legislate and implement good public policy that will help all the people.
It seems to me that way too many politicians put their own personal and political priorities first and foremost above the needs of the people that they are supposed to serve. Our beautiful country will always be a work in progress. Let’s strive to be a more perfect union. Equal opportunity, equal access to health care and education and above all, equal justice under the law. I for one am going to vote for change.
Joanne Lambert
Georgetown
