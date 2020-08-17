To the Editor,
In the three and a half decades that Mitch McConnell has been in the Senate, he has contributed two signature qualities to his tenure: gridlock and obstruction.
These have had profound consequences on the quality of life in Kentucky, including his stymieing of innovation in energy and his near-daily swipes at affordable health care. The current pandemic and economic crises reveal the consequences of mismanaged government, of which he is a chief architect.
Currently, hundreds of bills aimed at improving the lives of everyday Americans have passed the House, but he refuses to put them up for vote on the Senate floor. As of this writing, his legendary obstinacy is keeping meaningful stimulus legislation from relieving suffering Kentuckians.
McConnell’s opponent is Amy McGrath, a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the Marine Corps. A pragmatic centrist, she has experience in leadership, delegation, and solving problems.
While new to politics, she is no stranger to Washington, having served as an advisor and liaison in the halls of Congress and the Pentagon. She has impressive positions on many issues that matter deeply to Kentucky and to mainstream America.
Best of all, she has demonstrated a willingness to work hard, to compromise, and to listen. If you’ve ever tried to call McConnell’s office, the perpetual busy signal and full voice mail reveal that listening to constituents is beyond his talents. Perhaps his corporate cronies have a direct line.
McConnell has been afforded a staggering 35 years to get things done in Kentucky and has come up short. It’s time for a meaningful change. McGrath has proven throughout her career that she lives in the spirit of service with the heart of a soldier. As a pilot, the United States trusted her with aircraft, strategy and American lives. I trust her with my vote this November.
Bo List
Lexington
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.