McGrath will lead Ky in the right direction
To the Editor,
McConnell must GO.
Mitch McConnell has been a Kentucky Senator for far too long. He’s proud to be called the “Grim Reaper,” because his desk is where legislation goes to die. His favorability rating is evidence that we are dissatisfied with this approach; only 25.2% of people have a favorable opinion of him and 50.8% have an unfavorable opinion. Mitch’s actions have made him the most disliked politician in America, though he still manages to get re-elected. It’s past time for him to go.
Amy McGrath is the answer. Energetic, a mother of three young kids, and well-spoken, she taught at the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis after her operational flying tours, and has also advised senior members of Congress on defense and foreign policy. Later, as the Marine Corps’ liaison to the State Department and other federal agencies, Amy listened to questions from members and conveyed those questions to the proper authorities in the Pentagon so that everyone in Congress and the military received accurate and up-to-date answers. Amy had to know her way around Congress while simultaneously using her military experience to do the job, and this experience will serve Kentuckians well in the U.S. Senate.
We must replace sour Mitch with Amy McGrath, who is vibrant, already has experience on Capitol Hill, and is part of the new generation of leaders Kentucky needs.
Bruce Gordon
Georgetown
