For many, Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer. The three-day weekend to start the barbecues, wear white, plan vacations and many break out Old Glory for a spin through the blustery winds of May. For some, Memorial Day is a celebration as it means a day off from work or sales events. Over time, Memorial Day has shifted from a day of remembrance.
Memorial Day is a day to remember the U.S. soldiers who died in military service. It was first observed in 1868, when flowers were placed on graves of Union and Confederate soldiers at Arlington National Cemetery. It later changed from honoring the dead from the Civil War to honoring the dead from all American wars. Once known as Decoration Day, it was traditionally observed on May 30. Now it is the last Monday in May, so we can have a three-day weekend.
Around Memorial Day, Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliary volunteers distribute red poppies in exchange for donations to programs that assist disabled veterans. The tradition began after World War I and was inspired by the poem, “In Flanders Field,” which described the wild red poppies growing on a Belgian battlefield.
In Scott County, the American Legion Post 24 traditionally visits the county’s cemeteries and places flowers on the graves of veterans.
Somehow the large-scale remembrances of the past are fading, as the three-day weekend, barbecues and time with those we love have come to symbolize Memorial Day.
But we should remember those who paid the ultimate price in service to our country.
So this weekend, plan to take a moment and reflect upon those who died in service and explain what the day means to our children. Let’s also remember those who are left behind as their sacrifices are too often forgotten.
It is a tradition worth carrying on.
