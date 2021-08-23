What this country needs are more front porch swings. When I grew up on Second Street, every house had a big front porch and every porch had a swing. It was there we spent our leisure time.
For the kids in the neighborhood, it was a place to have fun. We would set the chains as high as we could and then climb in and swing so our feet would touch the porch ceiling. Sometimes, we set the chains low just to see how high we could make the swing go before bailing out and pretending we were paratroopers.
If we happened to have a sweetheart in the neighborhood, the porch was a perfect place to swing back and forth and maybe even steal a kiss. But that was very rare. Mostly, we just relaxed between fishing in McKnight’s pond, playing kick-the-can, or just doing nothing.
One of my favorite memories was swinging in the front porch swing with Granny. She was old. In fact, she was born just after the Civil War, and she had a great memory. And my, how she loved to tell stories about when she was a little girl. She told how there were bears and wolves roaming around her home as a little kid. She told stories about making lye soap and being baptized in a creek. The old swing on our porch just seemed to keep time with the stories, much like the music to a good song.
In the summer, Daddy would come home from his work as a painter, and after dinner, which is what we called the noon meal, the two of us would swing back and forth as we spent a few precious minutes together. It was there we planned our weekend fishing trips and talked about the big one that got away last week. I don’t even remember talking about anything serious. Maybe that was because there wasn’t anything serious going on.
In the evening after supper, it was the grown-ups’ time to rest and sit in the front porch swing. The kids would be playing and the older folks visited their neighbor if one of them happened to be swinging alone. Everybody knew everybody, and it was not unusual for them to carry on a conversation by long distance, that is, from one front porch to the other.
Sometimes the fathers pitched horseshoes across the street in the Brooks’ side yard while the mothers visited on the front porch swing. The men might even get together to listen to the Reds baseball game. The ladies shared stories and their favorite recipes. The front porch swing made many young mothers great cooks as they learned the culinary secrets from the grannies in the neighborhood.
There was no such thing as air-conditioning in our little corner of the world. That meant that the front porch swing was not only a place to visit, but a place to cool off on a hot summer night. It would often be well after dark when all the swings stood silent.
When you were sitting side-by-side with a family member or friend, and swinging in a rhythmic motion, you somehow knew this was the best medicine in the world for whatever worried you. I can remember so vividly seeing a couple of young girls swinging and singing at the top of their voices as the swing seemed to keep time with their music.
Yeah, I believe this world would be better off if we only had more front porch swings. At least you would know your neighbor’s name, and if he or she happened to have a problem, swinging back and forth might provide an answer when all else failed. At least it worked for us on Second Street.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
