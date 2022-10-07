To the Editor,
I would like to offer an opinion about the proposal for Scott Co. to enter into an agreement with Grant Co. regarding a jail arrangement. As a disclaimer, I’m commenting as a Scott Co./Georgetown resident that cares for our community.
I would like to offer an opinion about the proposal for Scott Co. to enter into an agreement with Grant Co. regarding a jail arrangement. As a disclaimer, I’m commenting as a Scott Co./Georgetown resident that cares for our community.
Bluntly put, this is a mistake and should not be undertaken. It’s all about the “proposed” savings of combining operations or in this case of “contracting out” incarceration services from one locale to another. Mr. Covington proposes savings in building costs etc., which are true and savings I’m sure with staff. However, I firmly believe that what is missing is how much time Law Enforcement Officers are going to be tied up transporting prisoners! Staffing levels are good, but far from ideal here in Scott Co./Georgetown. The time lost from true policing duties and responding to calls would be ludicrous. There are times officer response is not the best based on situation and time.
So the situation is reduced officer patrol time/availability for training/call response. Secondly, a larger fuel bill and wear/tear/maintenance on patrol vehicles as well as replacement costs. Thirdly, it seems that insurance and/or liability among all parties becomes a concern. Fourthly, loss of accountability to a certain extent, of prisoner welfare. Local accountability is of supreme importance! That is how some is elected/re-elected/voted out of office. I will cite a fifth concern and that is inmate availability for questioning by law enforcement and attorneys preparing a case. These higher costs of travel are going to have to be paid for. Again, loss of productive time.
I’ve been through these “downsizings” or “combining of operations” more than once in my work career. Seldom do they have the results involved parties were sold on. Most times, there has never been the recouped costs promised!
As we say here in Kentucky, Let’s Keep It Local!” For the benefit of all involved!
Tim Miller
Scott County
