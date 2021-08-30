Kate, you are now in your senior year of high school. I can’t believe it.
It seems like not long ago Grandmother, Aunt Linda and Aunt Robbie were all coming up from Alabama to Kentucky to meet you.
We were all in the waiting room while Mr. Ed played on the television. And this time dad was able to be in the delivery room with mom, something he wasn’t able to do with me because I was trouble.
Then, dad came back to get us saying, ‘she’s here,’ I still remember it clearly. I took one of the—if not THE first—picture of you in the hospital.
When we were able to visit mom in her room I sat on the edge of her bed in my LeBron jersey and smiled real big.
You made me a big brother.
Thank you.
And now you are almost 18 and a senior in high school.
Wow.
I wonder how old mom and dad feel?
I used to always joke about being nearly 30—oh my—and you being 18.
Both mom and dad said not to rush it. They were right. Now we are here…
You have grown into a smart young individual. Someone who can accomplish whatever they set their mind to.
You are a wonderful artist. A great baker. And a great storyteller. Don’t let anyone tell you different.
I have always admired your ability and strength.
Since this is your last year in high school I will say this:
Take the time and slow down. Not in growth, but in each and every moment. Cherish the time you have with friends, with family, with the characters you elaborately create. These moments fly by truly in the blink of an eye.
Know that we have your back in whatever the future holds for you.
It’s a bright one just like you.
James Scogin is a videographer for the Georgetown News-Graphic.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.