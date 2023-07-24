Ihave had the good fortune to know a lot of good people. As a journalist, I have met people who worked tirelessly to help others. I have known famous people who were known for one area but quietly did extraordinary things for others without the public ever knowing.
I have met some very bad people, but overall I believe most people are good and want to do right.
I did not know Mike Cyrus as well as my wife, Johnna, who taught all three of his daughters, or my son, James, with whom he shared a love for photography.
Our paths crossed because of Mike’s extraordinary photography. Some of Mike’s photographs were published in the News-Graphic, and he was always willing to help the newspaper when he could.
What I remember most about Mike Cyrus, however, is not his skill as a photography but his genuine love for life. He was always going 100 miles per hour, embracing each moment with an appreciation that became infectious.
He loved his family dearly. He spoke of his daughters with pride and he was so appreciative of his wife, Misty, who fully supported his decision to go full-bore into photography following his retirement from TMMK.
His enthusiasm for photography was deep and wide. So was his desire to teach others. I’m not sure we ever had a conversation when he did not discuss an upcoming class or plans to hold a photography class. He loved sharing, and he shared with an almost reckless abandon. He took great pride in watching his students grow.
There was a brief time when we discussed placing his new photography studio inside the News-Graphic building.
Mike embraced his fight against cancer with the same enthusiasm he had for everything else.
He was determined to win and had no qualms sharing the ups and downs of his battle with friends and supporters through social media. His posts were frequently shared, and the community that knew Mike Cyrus grew. The News-Graphic was among several media that shared Mike Cyrus’ battle with articles, and he never shied away from the harsh truth but always kept a positive perspective.
Last week, Mike Cyrus made a final post on social media. In essence, it was a goodbye. He asked for continued prayers and he took pride that while the end was now inevitable, he had fought the good fight and was ready for the next chapter.
I don’t know that I have ever met anyone who enjoyed life as much as Mike Cyrus. He grabbed life with a mighty bear hug and held on with all his strength.
It was impossible to be around Mike Cyrus and not be caught up in his enthusiasm for everything around him.
I have known a lot of very good people, and Mike Cyrus is among the very best.
Our condolences go out to his family and friends. I pray the hole in their lives is filed with memories of a man who lived life on his own terms and faced his fate with the same strength and honor.
Mike Cyrus will be missed by those close to him, and a community that grew to love him.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.