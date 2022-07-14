Misguided blame for the rising gas prices 

If some misguided folks in our country had their way they would welcome a dictator to occupy the White House.
And after listening to testimony from the January 6th committee (12 July 2022) let me note with emphasis the new revelation that the president indicated that he wanted the U.S. military to seize voting machines as a means of keeping him in power past an election which he had clearly lost.
Another day of hearings, and yet more details in a tableau of rampant law breaking. It is at a scale that is beyond what anyone could have imagined. Those who screamed into the void about what this man did and what he was capable of were often dismissed as histrionic. But even the most outrageous of suppositions have turned out to have been too restrained. The truth now has far outpaced the speculation. And the probability is that we have more to learn.
Trump opened Pandora’s box. Not Biden. Under the Biden administration he has authorised 9,000 drilling permits. (Drill baby drill!-Sarah Palin) But you won’t hear that from the talking heads on Faux “News”. Gas prices are the fault of the oil companies who are beholden to share holders. The keep production low on purpose to claim a shortage so they can artificially keep gas prices high to reap maximum rewards and use the extra revenue to buy back their own stock. They also receive massive government subsidies. $5.9 trillion in 2020. Instead of blaming any POTUS for gas prices stickers should advertise which ever oil company name and the phrase “We did that!”
